Actor Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo in Fife for film festival

He will be at Sands: International Film Festival in St Andrews for a screening of his acclaimed 1996 film, Big Night.

Tucci will be in conversation with Joe Russo, best known for his work on the global hit Avengers series.

It’s a huge coup for the second festival which runs from April 14-16.

Coming to Fife: Joe Russo (Pic: Alistair Kerr) and actor Stanley Tucci (Pic: Gerhard Kassner)

Tucci and Russo will be at the town’s Byre Theatre on Saturday, April15, for the screening and discussion.

This year Sands celebrates the idea of ‘beginnings’ and from this early film to the present day, Tucci will discuss his journey in film and TV.

The actor’s career has earned him a host of honours including five Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards, and his work has covered cinema and television.

His films include The Devil Wears Prada, The Terminal and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Tucci also co-wrote, co-directed and starred in Big Night which tells the story of brothers who need to save their ailing restaurant business with a Big Night of incredible food.

It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize.

Ania Trzebiatowska, festival director, said: “Stanley Tucci is one of the most curious, passionate and fearless filmmakers out there, and we’re so excited to welcome him to St Andrews to talk about his professional journey and the stories he’s interested in telling.”

The event runs as part of the second edition of Sands which boasts a bold and innovative programme that champions filmmakers, audiences and all those who cherish the power of cinema.

The programme includes an early sneak peek of a hotly anticipated AGBO project, and other special screenings and internationally renowned guests.

Added Trzebiatowska: “The idea behind Sands is to create a sense of community and a dialogue between a diverse group of artists and film lovers.

“We think it’s important to pause and think about not just where we are, but also how we got here, and how to make this industry into a better and more sustainable environment.”

Over the course of three days, filmmakers and audiences will descend on St Andrews for an exciting array of film premieres and industry events that included a special talk with key festival supporter Russo who will host a public discussion on the importance of gaming when it comes to contemporary storytelling with Epic Games chief creative officer, Donald Mustard, who has worked as a creator and director of major titles such as Fortnite - the number one most played game in the world.

The festival also features an appearance by veteran casting-director Margery Simkin, who will be sharing her extensive experience in a special industry talk. Margery’s credits include James Cameron’s Avatar (2009), cult-classic Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and the original Top Gun (1986).

Since its inception, the philosophy of Sands has been to nurture new voices in filmmaking by showcasing their work and connecting them with the wider filmmaking community.

