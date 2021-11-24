Bake Off Results last night: Who won the Great British Bake Off 2021, and a full list of Bake Off contestants

Ready, set...bake! The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens in its fifth season with Channel 4.

The hit TV show sees 12 contestants spend their weekends wrist-deep in all sorts of baking challenges, from intricate pastries and delicate biscuits to sturdy breads and towering cakes.

But as this week’s episode saw four remaining bakers compete for a chance in the Bake Off semi final, a much-loved contestant was sent home by the show’s judges.

Here's who won the Great British Bake Off this week and what happened.

Who left The Great British Bake Off this week?

In the tenth and final week of The Great British Bake Off, the final three bakers battled it out to see who would take home the GBBO cake stand.

Noel, Prue, Paul and Matt with The Bakers. Picture: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

After a nail-biting technical and some dazzling showstoppers, Giuseppe was crowned the Bake Off King, after producing a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party creation fit for royalty.

Giuseppe baked dough filled with chocolate and hazelnuts, shaped in the form of a giant mushroom.

He also produced mango and passion fruit panna cottas, orange and fig heart-shaped muffins, and asparagus and pea-filled choux pastries shaped like a caterpillar.

“All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad," Giuseppe said after he won. "The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from his [my dad's] heritage, it's the best thank you note I can possibly send him.

"He is going through a very bad time health-wise, so I think this is going to be a great boost. I don't say often or lightly that I am proud of what I do, but in this case I am really proud of what I have done. It's unbelievable!"

Where does Giuseppe from Bake Off live?

Italian-born Giuseppe now lives in Bristol with his family.

He inherited a love of cooking from his father.

Who are the judges of The Great British Bake Off?

The bakers return to the tent to be overseen by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in the fourth year of teaming up as judges.

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will also take up the mantle of presenting and most likely distracting the contestants week after week.

Who competed on The Great British Bake Off in 2021?

Joining the judges and presenters are 12 contestants from all over the UK. Get to know them a bit more here before they appear on our screens.

Amanda is a 56-year-old detective at the Metropolitan Police in London exchanging her police badge for an apron.

She has baked since she was a child, learning a Greek-Cypriot style of baking from her mother and aunt.

Next up is 40-year-old Chigs from Leicestershire who started learning from online tutorials to bake during lockdown.

26-year-old Crystelle is the second Londoner travelling to the tent, with three years of baking experience.

She loves to experiment with flavours influenced by her Portuguese-Goan-Kenyan background.

The youngest baker to join the competition is Freya, at 19 years old.

She’s from North Yorkshire and is a psychology student when she’s not baking.

Another baker with Greek-Cypriot heritage influencing his work is George.

The 34-year old is a shared lives coordinator from London.

Italian-born Giuseppe might have an edge over the competition, with cooking genes inherited from his father, a professional chef.

The 45-year-old lives in Bristol and works as a chief engineer.

51-year-old Jairzeno loves to use Caribbean spices in his bakes, having moved from Trinidad himself 15 years ago.

IT professional Jürgen is both an amateur baker and an amateur trombonist who started baking to feed his love of German bread when he moved to the UK 18 years ago.

Next, we meet 28-year-old Lizzie who is a car production operative from Liverpool, now turning her hand to baking.

The oldest baker is retired midwife Maggie from Dorset, joining the show at the age of 70.

Birmingham-based, 27-year-old Rochica began baking after an injury that stopped her from continuing with her favourite hobby of dancing.

Last but not least, Tom is a 28-year-old developer from Kent, who also fell in love with baking during lockdown.

Now, just three bakers – Crystelle, Chigs and Giuseppe – will compete in the Bake Off final next week.

Who won Great British Bake Off last year?

Edinburgh’s own Peter Sawkins did Scotland proud by taking home the coveted glass cake dish last year.

Although there are no Scottish contestants to look out for this year, you’ll be able to pick your favourite to win when The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens at 8pm on Tuesday 21st September on Channel 4.

