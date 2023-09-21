News you can trust since 1871
Barbie hits big screen at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre – see it for just £5

Smash hit film Barbie is coming to Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre - and you can see it for just a fiver.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:13 BST
The Esplanade venue has brought great movies back to the Lang Toun 20 years after the loss of the town’s last commercial cinema.

Barbie screens on Thursday, October 5 at 7:30pm, with all seats just £5 - cheaper than the cost of as trip to the popcorn stall at most big multiplex cinemas.

The movie proved to be a smash hit with audiences and critics alike on its release. It stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the famous dolls who get a chance to step into the real world, and discover all its joys and perils

