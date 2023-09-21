Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Esplanade venue has brought great movies back to the Lang Toun 20 years after the loss of the town’s last commercial cinema.

Barbie screens on Thursday, October 5 at 7:30pm, with all seats just £5 - cheaper than the cost of as trip to the popcorn stall at most big multiplex cinemas.

