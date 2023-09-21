Barbie hits big screen at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre – see it for just £5
Smash hit film Barbie is coming to Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre - and you can see it for just a fiver.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Esplanade venue has brought great movies back to the Lang Toun 20 years after the loss of the town’s last commercial cinema.
Barbie screens on Thursday, October 5 at 7:30pm, with all seats just £5 - cheaper than the cost of as trip to the popcorn stall at most big multiplex cinemas.
The movie proved to be a smash hit with audiences and critics alike on its release. It stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the famous dolls who get a chance to step into the real world, and discover all its joys and perils