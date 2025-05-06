BBC Debate Night: how to join the audience on its first visit to St Andrews
The programme is filming in the town on Wednesday, May 14 with a panel of top guests and a studio audience of local residents.
To apply for free tickets visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to be in the audience’. Filling out the online application takes two minutes. It's also accessible via mobile or tablet. If you would like to attend with somebody, please ask them to apply too.
Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland. It gives you the opportunity to put your questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures. The programme wants people from all walks of life. You might be a parent, a carer or a student,r run your own run a business or are a frontline worker
Debate Night broadcasts every Wednesday in a new timeslot of 9:00pm on BBC Scotland and straight after the 10 o’clock news at 10:40pm on BBC One Scotland.
