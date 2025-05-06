BBC Debate Night: panel revealed for first visit to St Andrews

BBC’s Debate Night is coming to St Andrews for the first time - and the panel has been revealed 24 hours before it is recorded in front of a local audience.

The programme is filming in the town on Wednesday, May 14.

The studio audience will fire questions at Melanie Ward MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, Seamus Logan MP (SNP), Roz McCall MSP (Tories) Jamie Greene MSP (Lib Dems) and political commentator James Melville.

The show, hosted by Stephen Jardine, broadcasts every Wednesday in a new timeslot of 9:00pm on BBC Scotland and straight after the 10 o’clock news at 10:40pm on BBC One Scotland.