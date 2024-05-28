BBC Debate Night: Politicians announced for Kirkcaldy show panel
The line-up of panellists for BBC’s Debate Night in Kirkcaldy has been unveiled.
The programme comes to the Lang Toun on Wednesday (May 29) and will feature politicians from all the leading parties who will face questions from the audience.
Host Stephen Jardine will be joined by Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour Deputy Leader; Lorna Slater MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Greens; Christine Jardine MP from the Liberal Democrats; Tommy Sheppard MP from the SNP and Luke Graham from Scottish Conservatives.
