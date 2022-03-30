Caz and Ana are joining BBC Three's dating show Love in the Flesh (BBC)

Love Island’s Zara McDermott is about to spice things up on Love In The Flesh by sending in six singletons to crash the beach party.

Scots Ana Asatiani and Caz Milligan are among the new “bombshell” arrivals on the BBC Three dating show, which mixes Love Island with Catfish.

Ana is a bartender from Aberdeen who says online dating in her local area is a “lost cause”.

The 24-year-old says she is a “hopeless romantic” and hopeful the series may bring her the opportunity to find the right person.

She has 12.3k followers on her Instagram, which is @anna.asatiani

Caz is a business owner and influencer from Fife who says his success rate with women is around 99.99 per cent.

The 26-year-old, who runs clothing brand Ligan Goods, says he mostly meets people via Instagram but hasn’t had a serious relationship yet and feels it is missing in his life.

Caz has 31.2k followers on his Instagram, @cazmilligan, and 54.3k followers on TikTok, where he once claimed dinosaurs did not exist.

Also being introduced on Love In The Flesh are Dan from Chepstow, Edwyna from London, Joe from York, and Lauren from Coventry.

The new arrivals have been sent in to test the online bonds created by the original five couples.

Wednesday night’s episode will see the couples divided into two separate party groups to “re-evaluate” their connections away from their online partners.

However, tensions run high when the beach party-goers return to find their other halves getting to know the six newbies.