Netflix may have began the year battling the loss of subscribers for the first time, but they are ending the year strongly after a host and brilliant films, TV shows and documentaries hit the platform throughout 2022.

Some would say that 2022 is the year Netflix found its mojo and cemented its place as the world's most popular streaming despite continuing competition.

Some exhilarating new dramas, spooky horrors and laugh out loud comedies have launched on the streamer this year as Hollywood A-listers continue to flock to the platform to stay in their latest big budget hits.

So, if you’re tired of scrolling and need to know which new release on Netflix you should watch, take a look at this handy list to help you decide.

1. Help - 100% A young caretaker at a care home builds a bond with a patient who is dealing with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Stars Stephen Graham.

2. The Father - 98% This award winning drama stars Anthony Hopkins as a man refuses help from his daughter and begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

3. You - 91% A charming, yet obsessive young man, worrying inserts himself into the lives of those he is besotted by. A disturbing thriller.

4. The Gray Man - 90% While it was panned by the critics, the Ryan Gosling crime thriller was highly rated by audiences.