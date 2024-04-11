Casablanca is first in new Sunday classic movies at Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy

The Esplanade venue launches the new monthly with screening of Casablanca this weekend. The doors open at 1:30pm on Sunday with the film starting at 2:00pm.

This 1942 classic stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, and is based on Murray Bennett’s book, Everybody Comes To Rick’s. It went on to win the Academy award for Best Picture, and its characters and lines have become the stuff of legend. Pay at the door - adults £5, children just £2.