Channel4’s Hunted: Fifers invited to become fugitives to win share of £100,000 in next series

Casting for the seventh series is about to get underway, and the producers have the cast the net to include the Kingdom.

They want to hear from Fifers who think they can evade capture by a team of expert trackers - and have what it t takes to disappear in 21st century Britain where CCTV and digital surveillance abound.

Fifers are invited to take part in the new series

They can go it alone or with friends, family or colleagues – as long they think they can take on The Hunters.

Up for grabs is a £100,00 shared between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

To apply to take part, please visit www.huntedapplications.com by April 11.

Filming will take place in June.

You must be 18 or over in order tt take part.

More information here: http://www.endemolshineuk.com/contributor-talent-privacy-notice/

