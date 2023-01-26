Love Island is on ITV2

The Lang Toun came into the spotlight through a joke by Iain Stirling, in the voiceover, suggesting a date there could put any budding romance in jeopardy.

The Scottish comedian made the joke when two of the newest contestants in the ITV2 reality show were forced to choose who they would send home from the South African villa.

He joked that his mum had suggested a date to Kirkcaldy to his unimpressed dad.

Talking about who wanted to avoid the “dump”, Iain quipped: “That’s what my dad said to my mum when she asked if he wanted to go to Kirkcaldy”.

He also joked about the town’s weather saying “it’s wet, grey and windy” and that’s the reason his dad had refused a romantic weekend in Kirkcaldy.

The joke sparked a response from viewers on social media, with many surprised to hear the Fife town mentioned.

One tweeted: “never thought i’d hear kirkcaldy mentioned on @LoveIsland”, while another said: “There’s nae way Kirkcaldy was just mentioned on Love island. The way I laughed so much hahahaha. Kirkcaldys the perfect place for a romantic weekend what you on about @IainDoesJokes”

Following the show’s airing, Iain tweeted to clarify: “I actually don’t mind Kirkcaldy if I’m being completely honest.”

Raith Rovers joined in the fun, tweeting a reply suggesting that no romantic evening in the town would be complete without a visit to the club’s home ground, Stark’s Park.