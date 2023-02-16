The Byre Theatre in St Andrews will show Sekai Machache’s “Profound Divine Sky” at a special pay-what-you-can screening and Q/A on Wednesday March 29.

Fife Council’s regulation and licensing committee granted approval for the screening after receiving a request from the theatre. The film has not been rated by the British Board of Film Classification and required special permission.

It is set in the Flow Country of the Scottish Highlands – the world’s largest bogland and the site of a major ecological conservation project.

A scene from the film which screens at the Byre

Anne Daffertshofer and Tori Champion, event organisers and PhD candidates at the University of St Andrews said the film is full of “stunning visual beauty.”

“It’s so exquisitely and elegantly done and it’s an absolute pleasure to watch,” said Ms Champion.

The event is aimed at everyone in and around Fife, including families and children.

“We hope this film allows people to engage with contemporary art which can be really hard to do if you’re not in a big city. It’s also family friendly, and it’s a great chance for kids to engage with art,” Ms Champion said.

“In just a short 20 minutes, the film shows a different way of looking at [the natural world] that takes into account the past, present and future. I felt really inspired and I hope that’s what others feel too,” Ms Daffertshofer said.