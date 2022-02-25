Last year’s Crufts, which was set to be held in July, was postponed due to the gobal pandemic – but it’s back this March and dog lovers will be able to keep up with the competition on television.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event and how to watch.

When is Crufts?

Having been postponed last year due to Covid-19, this year’s Crufts runs from March 10-13.

Where can I watch Crufts on television?

There will be wall-to-wall coverage of all four days of Crufts on Channel 4 and More4.

The show has been broadcast by Channel 4 and produced by Sunset+Vine since 2010.

The Crufts presenting team of Sophie Morgan, Clare Balding and Radzi Chinyanganya.

Some 20,000 dogs will be at the NEC Birmingham as Crufts marks its 131st year.

Organised and hosted by The Kennel Club, it is the largest show of its kind in the world

Who will present the coverage?

Joining presenters Clare Balding and Radzi Chinyanganya will be Disability Advocate and 2021 Paralympics Lead presenter Sophie Morgan, who is a self-proclaimed dog-lover and considers them a huge part of her life and family.

Wire-haired Dachshund Maisie won the Best in Show award at the last Crufts dog show in 2020.

Veterinary expert Paul Manktelow will return along with famed dog trainer Ashleigh Butler, who will also be competing in Agility. and viewers will be able to follow the event across Channel 4 platforms, including ondemand on All4. and

Sophie Morgan said: “I absolutely love dogs. Having grown up with a house full of dogs and my mum being a dog trainer.

"My best friend was a yellow Labrador until I was about 13 years old. Even as we got older, when my mum stopped training, we had dogs in the house, Westies and Labradors primarily, and still to this day we have dogs in the family.”

Antonia Howard-Taylor, Commissioning Executive, added: “With 33 per cent of people in the UK owning a dog, we are proud to be broadcasting the return of a historic event that truly celebrates the nation’s love of dogs. It is also great to be able to welcome Sophie to the line-up this year.

Alongside Clare and Radzi, Sophie is a perfect fit for Crufts, as someone who truly understands the incredible role dogs can play in our lives.”

What can I expect from Crufts this year?

This year’s coverage is set to include classic favourites such as live Flyball, Agility, Heelwork to Music and of course, the infamous Best in Show title for which 222 different breeds can compete.

Viewers will also be able to enjoy expert canine advice and tips, hear fascinating doggy stories, discover new breeds, and get involved from home across all of Channel 4’s social channels.

In a first for Channel 4’s coverage of Crufts, this will include the addition of Whatsapp QR codes that will provide a new route for viewers to engage with the show.

Viewers can also tune into a live webcam of 8-week-old puppies in honour of Guide Dogs for the Blind’s 90th Anniversary – aptly dubbed ‘Puppy Cam’.

When will Crufts be on television?

The full Crufts television schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 10

Channel 4: 15.00 – 16.00

More 4: 18.30 – 20.00

Channel 4: 20.00 – 21.00

Friday, March 11

Channel 4: 15.00 – 16.00

More 4: 18.30 – 19.45

Channel 4: 20.00 – 21.00

Saturday, March 10

Channel 4: 15.00 – 18.00

Channel 4: 19.00 – 21.00

Sunday, March 13

Channel 4: 15.00 – 17.30

Channel 4: 19.00 – 21.00

What is the Kennel Club?

The Kennel Club is the largest organisation in the UK devoted to dog health, welfare and training, with the objective to ensure that dogs live healthy, happy lives with responsible owners.

It runs the country’s largest registration database for both pedigree and crossbreed dogs and the Petlog database, which is one of the UK’s biggest reunification service for microchipped animals.

The Kennel Club is accredited by UKAS to certify members of its Assured Breeder Scheme, which is the only scheme in the UK that monitors breeders in order to protect the welfare of puppies and breeding bitches.

It also runs the UK’s largest dog training programme, the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme and licenses shows and clubs across a wide range of activities, which help dog owners to bond and enjoy life with their dogs.

The Kennel Club runs the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts, and the Discover Dogs event at ExCeL London, which is a fun family day out that educates people about how to buy responsibly and care for their dog.

The Kennel Club invests in welfare campaigns, dog training and education programmes and the Kennel Club Charitable Trust, which supports research into dog diseases and dog welfare charities, including Kennel Club Breed Rescue organisations that re-home dogs throughout the UK.

The Kennel Club jointly runs health screening schemes with the British Veterinary Association and through the Charitable Trust, funds the Kennel Club Genetics Centre at the Animal Health Trust, which is at the forefront of pioneering research into dog health.

The Kennel Club Cancer Centre at the Animal Health Trust (AHT) contributes to the AHT’s well-established cancer research programme, helping to further improve dog health.

