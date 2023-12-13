Fife cinemas host charity screenings of festive story Arthur’s Christmas Tale

Three cinemas across Fife will give film fans the opportunity to help raise funds for a homelessness charity.

The Kino in Leven and Glenrothes, plus the New Picture House, St.Andrews, will all show Scottish author Angela Proctor’s festive story Arthur’s Christmas Tale. The screenings will be an opportunity to raise funds for Shelter Scotland. Visitors will be able to donate via the Shelter Scotland Giving page https://giving.give-star.com/online/shelter/arthur-s-christmas-tale or by donating cash to collection buckets at cinemas across Scotland.

Angela is the author of the Thumble Tumble series of stories and is also a successful businesswoman, mentor and mother.

She said: “I love Christmas, I’m a big kid at heart, although I’m not really interested in presents. It’s family time I love and togetherness and spending time with loved ones is what is reflected in Arthur's Christmas Tale.”

Three cinemas in Fife will show the short film written by Angela Proctor (Pic: Submitted)

Angela, who writes under the name AH Proctor, initially crafted the story as a poem highlighting kindness and homelessness for schoolchildren doing a charity sleep-in.

She said: “The little dog is happy because he's with James whom he loves unconditionally. He feels sorry for Jack Frost because he's all alone, so sorry in fact that he gives him the only possession he has in the whole world – a shiny white bone, so that Jack doesn't feel so alone anymore. It’s a poignant message and I’m hoping it will resonate with cinemagoers, where it is being shown during trailers throughout December, and help raise much-needed funds for Shelter Scotland.”

According to Shelter, as of 31 March 2023, there were 15,039 households in temporary accommodation, 9,595 of them children, the highest number recorded. Between April 2022 and March 2023, another 32,242 households became homeless

