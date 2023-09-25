Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The movie starring John Michie from Taggart, Tanya Fear from Dr Who, and Dynsast legend, Stephanie Beacham is showing at Glenrothes Kino from Friday (September 29), to the delight of Mairi Sutherland, executive producer, whose family hailed from Leven. She booked it into the independent cinema as part of a short run across Scotland, and Nessie runs in Glenrothes until October 5.

The story centres around an American billionaire’s bequest of $£50m to the village to prove that Nessie is real sparks a backlash from his unhappy son who contests the will.

“It’s a great and uplifting story and has had a lot of interest,” said Mairi. ”It’s a great cast - a fantastic ensemble. Stephanie reads the scripts, loved it and wanted to play the part - and does so brilliantly.”

The poster promoting Nessie (Pic: Submitted)

The soap star is joined by John Michie who played DI Robbie Ross in Taggart and Tanya Fear who was in Dr Who in 2005 and also Kick-Ass 2 in 2013. The film was written by director Robbie Moffat along with Tim Churchill and Catherine O'Reilly.

Nessie. It had its premiere at the Grovenor Cinema in Glasgow in August and since then it has shown in 11 cinemas across Scotland in the central belt and as far away as Oban, Annan and Edinburgh.

Bringing it to Fife was special for Mairi. Her mum hailed from Methil and Leven with a large extended family who are still there. The life of her grandfather was John Smith featured in Methil Meritage Centre with his descriptions about the Local Miners co-op and other subjects. He was a regular contributor of poems to the East Fife Mail under the name of Sartor from the 1920s into the 1960s,.

He was also a local character of note for his service during World WarII at Methil Docks’ Home Defence department having swerved his country in World War One.,