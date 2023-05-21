Fife singer on Britain’s Got Talent: Cammy Barnes wows TV show’s star judges

Cammy Barnes had all four star judges on their feet with his version of Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo. The 32-year old, who plays with Red Hot Chilli Pipers, triumphed after a nervous start.

On social media he said: “Just before I went on stage at my audition it hit me that this opportunity could actually make or break that dream. I honestly crumbled with nerves. This has never happened to me before but it’s because I care. I honestly feel so blessed with all the lovely comments and I can’t wait for the weeks ahead. I’m so ready.”