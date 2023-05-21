News you can trust since 1871
Fife singer on Britain’s Got Talent: Cammy Barnes wows TV show’s star judges

A Fife singer-songwriter has wowed the judges on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, and made it through to the next round of the smash-hit TV show.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st May 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 15:20 BST

Cammy Barnes had all four star judges on their feet with his version of Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo. The 32-year old, who plays with Red Hot Chilli Pipers, triumphed after a nervous start.

On social media he said: “Just before I went on stage at my audition it hit me that this opportunity could actually make or break that dream. I honestly crumbled with nerves. This has never happened to me before but it’s because I care. I honestly feel so blessed with all the lovely comments and I can’t wait for the weeks ahead. I’m so ready.”

Barnes was given a second chance to impress by head judge Simon Cowell after starting too fast, and quickly won them over to book his place in the next stage.

Cammy Barnes on ITV's Britain's Got TalentCammy Barnes on ITV's Britain's Got Talent
