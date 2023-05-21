Fife singer on Britain’s Got Talent: Cammy Barnes wows TV show’s star judges
A Fife singer-songwriter has wowed the judges on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, and made it through to the next round of the smash-hit TV show.
Cammy Barnes had all four star judges on their feet with his version of Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo. The 32-year old, who plays with Red Hot Chilli Pipers, triumphed after a nervous start.
On social media he said: “Just before I went on stage at my audition it hit me that this opportunity could actually make or break that dream. I honestly crumbled with nerves. This has never happened to me before but it’s because I care. I honestly feel so blessed with all the lovely comments and I can’t wait for the weeks ahead. I’m so ready.”
Barnes was given a second chance to impress by head judge Simon Cowell after starting too fast, and quickly won them over to book his place in the next stage.