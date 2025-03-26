Full house for first screening in Kirkcaldy theatre's new cinema programme

Hundreds of film fans turned out to watch as the big screen returned to the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday.

Blockbuster Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was the first film to be shown in the theatre’s new cinema programme – and it was celebrated with a full house, a special Bridget Jones cocktail and free popcorn.

The Bennochy Road venue will be showing blockbusters and big hitters just weeks after their release thanks to a new deal struck with film distributors which means audiences won’t have to wait long to see the latest releases in the Lang Toun.

Karen Taylor, OnFife’s community events and programme manager, said: “We really couldn’t have hoped for a better night. The buzz and excitement in the building made it feel even more of a celebration and we had hundreds of happy customers at the end of the night talking about a fantastic cinema experience at the Adam Smith.

Free popcorn was an added attraction at the launch of the new cinema programme at the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday. (Pic: OnFife)

"Local people have long been saying they wanted cinema back in Kirkcaldy and we’ve listened. While we can’t compete with the big multiplexes with multiple screens and daily screenings we can start to bring top titles to the town each week.

"We hope that before too long, people will be checking in every week to see what’s coming up and making a beeline for the Adam Smith to catch a movie.”

Accessibility has been built into the programming, which has the flexibility to go for the biggest releases, children’s films, family favourites and more niche award-winning works and show them at different times.

Karen continued: “We want cinema to be accessible to everyone. Our pricing is pitched to be affordable rather than the eye-watering prices of the big chains and all our screenings, whenever possible, will be subtitled.”

Among the films planned for the coming weeks are We Live in Time; another screening of Bridget Jones; Small Things Like These; The Brutalists and Six the Musical.

There are also some family friendly films planned for the Easter break including Paddington in Peru; Dogman; Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa.

The cinema offering is separate from the NT Live screenings, which are part of the theatre programme.

Find out what’s coming up at onfife.com