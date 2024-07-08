Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stars of classic Scottish film Gregory’s Girl are to reunite for a special screening at a Fife Festival.

A number of actors, including Dee Hepburn, will be a part of a celebration of the films of Bill Forsyth at the Outwith Festival of music and arts which takes place in Dunfermline from September 3-8. It will also screen That Sinking Feeling and the classic Local Hero at the city’s Carnegie Theatre.

Hepburn will be joined at a special post-screening Q&A with Caroline Guthrie, who appeared as schoolmate Carol. and Robert Buchanan, who featured as Gregory's friend Andy. Buchanan will also on on stage to discuss That Sinking Feeling in which he played the lead role of Ronnie

The films - which were originally released between 1979 and 1983 - will be screened on Saturday, September 7 in Carnegie’s studio theatre.

Gregory's Girl's stars will join a Q&A after a special screening at Fife festival (Pics; Submitted)

David Smith who leads the Outwith Festival film strand said: “Bill Forsyth is Scotland's most beloved filmmaker. With his beautifully realised characters and gentle humour, his films have delighted us for decades.

“We're absolutely thrilled to be celebrating his work and welcoming some of the most iconic faces in Scottish cinema to the festival. Outwith has consistently strived to bring unique, top-quality film experiences to Dunfermline - not only with screenings, but also with other events that give people the chance to meet filmmakers and offer valuable insight into working in the film industry. With live Q&As, panel discussions, and continuing Outwith's strong record of showcasing new and emerging talent with our short film night, this year is undoubtedly our most exciting and ambitious film programme yet.”

Tickets for all events are on sale now at. See outwithfestival.co.uk for more details.

Outwith also features ‘pay what you can’ family screenings at the Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum. Films include the acclaimed Robot Dreams, followed by short animated films for kids, including the award-winning Buzz, which tells the story of a grumpy space farmer and a mischievous robot bee, and a selection of shorts from multi BAFTA award-winning animator Rich Webber, acclaimed for his work with Aardman Animations on Shaun the Sheep and Creature Comforts. Also screening is the animated special, A Bear Named Wojtek, which tells the story of the famous bear who was adopted by the Polish army during WWII, before spending the rest of his days in Edinburgh Zoo.

Lawrie Brewster will join a panel of horror film experts at Outwith Festival (Pic: Submitted)

For budding filmmakers and horror fans, there is “How to Make a Horror Movie” - a panel discussion featuring a line-up of Scotland's most exciting horror filmmakers. Panellists include BAFTA NT award-winner Graham Hughes whose films Death of a Vlogger and Hostile Dimensions both screened at London Frightfest.

Fife-based filmmaker David Izatt, whose film Skinjacker has its Scottish premiere last year at the Carnegie Hall following a successful festival run, and the founder of Hex Studios and president of the revived incarnation of the iconic Amicus Productions, Lawrie Brewster, will be talking about their careers, sharing filmmaking advice and giving the gory details on everything that goes into making a horror movie.