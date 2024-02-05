Hit musical La La Land screens at Kirkcaldy venue with tickets just £5
Smash hit musical La La Land is the latest film to hit the big screen at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy with tickets costing just £5.
The multi award winning film screens at the Esplanade venue on Friday, February 16. Tickets are here
La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and is a dazzling movie in which a pianist and an actress follow their passions, but find themselves torn between their careers and their love for each other. The film scored a record seven awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards and did even better at the 70th BAFTAs with 11 nominations. It also tied the record with 14 nominations at the Academy Awards, eventually winning across no fewer than in six categories.
Released in 2016, it is widely regarded as one best films of the decade and a great addition to the best musicals of all time.