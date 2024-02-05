Hit musical La La Land screens at Kirkcaldy venue with tickets just £5

La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and is a dazzling movie in which a pianist and an actress follow their passions, but find themselves torn between their careers and their love for each other. The film scored a record seven awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards and did even better at the 70th BAFTAs with 11 nominations. It also tied the record with 14 nominations at the Academy Awards, eventually winning across no fewer than in six categories.