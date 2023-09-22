Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy: Live music, jazz, comedy & theatre at Esplanade venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Esplanade venue is hosting its first theatre production as well as screening movies and staging gigs from heavy rock to jazz.

On the screen:

The venue will step back to the 1960s’ era of peace, love and understanding when it shows the movie from start to finish on Sunday, October 1.

Posters for forthcoming shows at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

And in keeping with the ‘turn on, tune in, drop out’ ethos of the hippie era, it’s being shown free, and you are free to drop in at any time and watch as much of it as you wish. The film, which has a 15 certificate, runs for some three hours 45 minutes. Doors open at 1:00pm with the lights going down at 1:30pm.

The line-up is a who’s who of that generation, featuring live performances from the likes of Jimi Hendrix,Joe Cocker, Santana, Sly & The Family Stone, Jefferson Airplane, Crosby Stills & Nash, Arlo Guthrie, Janis Joplin, Country Joe McDonald & The Fish, Canned Heat, The Who, and many more.

Released in 1970, one year after the three-day festival at Max Yasgur’s farm in New York, Woodstock was a critical and commercial hit, and rated as one of the best documentaries to ever emerge from the USA. It captures some of the greatest performances from the festival which was attended by some 400,000 people.

Smash hit film Barbie is also coming to Kings Theatre, and you can see it for just a fiver on Thursday, October 5 at 7:30pm, with all seats just £5 - cheaper than the cost of as trip to the popcorn stall at most big multiplex cinemas.

A live album of "Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More" features couple Bobbi and Nick Ercoline on the cover (Pic: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The movie proved to be a smash hit with audiences and critics alike on its release. It stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the famous dolls who get a chance to step into the real world, and discover all its joys and perils

Live music:

The first in the ‘Woodside At The Kings’ gigs brings the Hannah Aldridge Band to the venue on Thursday, November 16 as part of her UK tour.

Her music embraces Americana, dark country and rock, and the gig marks a welcome return to Fife after previously playing at the Woodside Hotel in Aberdour.

The new venture, launched by hotel owner John McTaggart, also sees highly acclaimed Scottish band, The Bathers, come to the Kings with their new album ‘Sirenesque’ on Friday, November 17.

Fans of the Mod and British scene will be in for a treat when the Ready Steady 60s show rolls into the Kings on Friday October 13.

It is followed by Martin Stephenson who makes a welcome return after his sold out solo gig , this time with his band, The Daintees on Saturday, October 14. with support from John Anaya.

Edinburgh outfit The Filthy Tongues hit the stage on Thursday, October 26. The line-up features Martin Metcalfe, Fin Wilson and Derek Kelly, who were previously members of Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and Angelfish alongside Shirley Manson who found global fame with Garbage.

Next month also sees the launch of a new jazz club. The Cat Fever Club kicks off on Friday, October 20 - while rock fans can look forward to a three-band bill comprising Dundee and Fife outfits Volcano X, Rudeface and Got Got Need on Friday, November 3.

Theatre & Comedy:

The Kings is also dipping its toe into the world of live theatre with a show which comes to Kirkcaldy from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Sealed was written by, and stars, Morgan Drew Glasgow. It tells the story of her search for escape from her mind and body, and runs from September 28 to 30 with evening shows at 7:30pm as well as a 2:30pm matinee on the Saturday.