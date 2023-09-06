Kirkcaldy cinema: more films set to screen at King's Theatre Live Lounge
The King’s Live Lounge continues to bring the big screen to Kirkcaldy in September as it shows blockbusters from across the years.
By Callum McCormack
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:46 BST
Tickets for both re priced at just £5 and can be purchased from https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/cinema.
First up is the Abba musical classic Mamma Mia. The 2008 film starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan will be shown on Thursday, (September 14) at 7.00pm. Under 14's must be accompanied by someone aged 16 years or over
The following week, 1981’s action classic Escape from New York hits the big screen. The John Carpenter film starring Kurt Russell playing the iconic Snake Plissken will be shown on Thursday, September 21 at 7.00pm. Entry is strictly limited to those aged 18 or over.
Tickets may also be purchased on the door.