Kirkcaldy cinema: more films set to screen at King's Theatre Live Lounge

Tickets for both re priced at just £5 and can be purchased from https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/cinema.

First up is the Abba musical classic Mamma Mia. The 2008 film starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan will be shown on Thursday, (September 14) at 7.00pm. Under 14's must be accompanied by someone aged 16 years or over

The following week, 1981’s action classic Escape from New York hits the big screen. The John Carpenter film starring Kurt Russell playing the iconic Snake Plissken will be shown on Thursday, September 21 at 7.00pm. Entry is strictly limited to those aged 18 or over.

