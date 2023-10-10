News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy Kings Theatre cinema goers set for Hallowe'en themed movies

The King’s Live Lounge will continue to bring the big screen to Kirkcaldy in October as they show two Halloween themed films this month.
By Callum McCormack
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST
First up is 1995 kids film Casper. The film starring Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci will be shown on Saturday, October 28 at 11.00am. Tickets are priced at £2 for children and £5 for adults.

Horror classic Halloween hits the big screen two days later. The John Carpenter film starring Jamie Lee Curtis sees her face off against legendary horror character Michael Myers. The 1978 flick will be shown on Monday, October 30 at 7.30pm. Entry is strictly limited to those aged 18 or over. Tickets are £5.

These are the latest films being shown at the King’s with recent weeks seeing the Banshees of Inisherin and The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Tickets can be purchased from https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/cinema. Tickets may also be purchased on the door.

