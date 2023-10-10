Kirkcaldy Kings Theatre cinema goers set for Hallowe'en themed movies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First up is 1995 kids film Casper. The film starring Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci will be shown on Saturday, October 28 at 11.00am. Tickets are priced at £2 for children and £5 for adults.

Horror classic Halloween hits the big screen two days later. The John Carpenter film starring Jamie Lee Curtis sees her face off against legendary horror character Michael Myers. The 1978 flick will be shown on Monday, October 30 at 7.30pm. Entry is strictly limited to those aged 18 or over. Tickets are £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the latest films being shown at the King’s with recent weeks seeing the Banshees of Inisherin and The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...