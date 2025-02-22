Kirkcaldy set for cinema return as Adam Smith Theatre to screen blockbusters just weeks after release

Lights, camera…it’s all action at the Adam Smith Theatre where the big screen is bringing cinema back to Kirkcaldy.

Thanks to a new deal struck with film distributors, the venue will soon be showing blockbusters and big hitters just weeks after their release.

“It means no more having to travel out of town – or pay eye-watering prices – to see the latest movies,” said Karen Taylor, OnFife’s Community Events and Programme Manager.

“Local people have long been saying they wanted cinema back in Kirkcaldy and we’ve listened and tried to come up with a solution. While we can’t compete with the big multiplexes, with multiple screens and daily screenings, we can start to bring top titles to the Adam Smith each week.

“And we can’t wait to share what the first blockbuster is going to be next month!”

The Lang Toun has been without a dedicated cinema since 2000 when the ABC closed its doors and although venues including the Adam Smith and the King’s have shown films since, they have not been the new releases you would find at out-of-town cinemas and multiplexes.

Films returned to the Adam Smith following its major refurbishment but because of distribution agreements, the movies were often old favourites or had been released and shown elsewhere for some time. Now, however, films will be much more current.

“It’s taken a bit of time to get here but we’re really excited to bring this new offer to customers,” said Karen.

“Our theatre programme is planned and booked a year ahead so it can’t just yet be the same day or night each week. We want to build it up to where people know there’s going to be something new each week, check the website to see what’s coming up and make it a date for the Adam Smith.”

The new arrangement will not affect the popular weekly Breakfast Club screenings on Wednesday mornings, when customers can have a snack and cuppa in The Spinning Top café before watching a movie and meeting up again afterwards for an informal chat about the film.

The cinema offering will also be separate from the NT Live screenings which are part of the theatre programme.