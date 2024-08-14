Kirkcaldy theatre set to screen Trainspotting double bill

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th Aug 2024, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is screening Trainspotting and its sequel back to back in a classic Sunday double bill.

The marathon movie session gets underway at 2:00pm on August 18 with the original movie which introduced a generation of film fans to Spud, Begbie and company as Irvine Welsh’s acclaimed novel made a hugely successful transition to the big screen. Full details at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

The 1996 hit starred Ewan McGregor – who studied at Fife College – and Robert Carlyle, plus Johnny Lee Miller, Kelly Macdonald and Ewen Bremner. It was hailed as one of the best movies of the 1990s as it told the story of a group of heroin addicts in an economically depressed area of Edinburgh and their passage through life.

It is followed by Trainspotting 2 which was directed by Danny Boyle and released in 2017 as it reunited the original gang who are now all middle aged and dealing with health and family issues.

Related topics:KirkcaldyEwan McGregorIrvine WelshFife College

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.