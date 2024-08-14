Kirkcaldy theatre set to screen Trainspotting double bill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is screening Trainspotting and its sequel back to back in a classic Sunday double bill.

The marathon movie session gets underway at 2:00pm on August 18 with the original movie which introduced a generation of film fans to Spud, Begbie and company as Irvine Welsh’s acclaimed novel made a hugely successful transition to the big screen. Full details at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

The 1996 hit starred Ewan McGregor – who studied at Fife College – and Robert Carlyle, plus Johnny Lee Miller, Kelly Macdonald and Ewen Bremner. It was hailed as one of the best movies of the 1990s as it told the story of a group of heroin addicts in an economically depressed area of Edinburgh and their passage through life.

It is followed by Trainspotting 2 which was directed by Danny Boyle and released in 2017 as it reunited the original gang who are now all middle aged and dealing with health and family issues.