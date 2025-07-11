The 40th anniversary of Live Aid will be marked with a special screening at a Fife venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is opening its doors for a free afternoon and evening of live music from the groundbreaking concert - 40 years to the very day it took place.

And the venue has even nicked the famous introduction, amending "It's 12 noon in London, 7:00 am in Philadelphia, and around the world” to “it's 12 noon in Kirkcaldy, 7:00am in Philadelphia..."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just like the big event, it also starts at midday on Sunday, running until around 6:00pm during which time it is free to drop in and see again some of the memorable moments on the big screen.

The crowd watching the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium on July 13, 1985. (Pic: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

Live Aid was an incredible global jukebox staged at Wembley Stadium in London and then in Philadelphia as the music transferred across the Atlantic. It came on the back of Band Aid’s charity single Do They Know Its Christmas, written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, and brought together some of the greatest names in the music business to raise

The concert has raised an estimated £150million for famine relief, and it was one of the largest satellite link-ups and television broadcasts of all time with an estimated audience of 1.9 billion people in 150 nations watching the live broadcast. Live Aids were also staged in a number of other countries at the same time.

The massive gig featured a definitive performance from Queen, plus Elton John,. The Who, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, U2, David Bowie and a host of music legends, with former Genesis drummer Phil Collins appearing on both sides of the Atlantic thanks to a trip on Concorde.