Kirkcaldy venue's free screening of Live Aid on 40th anniversary of the greatest ever gig
The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is opening its doors for a free afternoon and evening of live music from the groundbreaking concert - 40 years to the very day it took place.
And the venue has even nicked the famous introduction, amending "It's 12 noon in London, 7:00 am in Philadelphia, and around the world” to “it's 12 noon in Kirkcaldy, 7:00am in Philadelphia..."
Just like the big event, it also starts at midday on Sunday, running until around 6:00pm during which time it is free to drop in and see again some of the memorable moments on the big screen.
Live Aid was an incredible global jukebox staged at Wembley Stadium in London and then in Philadelphia as the music transferred across the Atlantic. It came on the back of Band Aid’s charity single Do They Know Its Christmas, written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, and brought together some of the greatest names in the music business to raise
The concert has raised an estimated £150million for famine relief, and it was one of the largest satellite link-ups and television broadcasts of all time with an estimated audience of 1.9 billion people in 150 nations watching the live broadcast. Live Aids were also staged in a number of other countries at the same time.
The massive gig featured a definitive performance from Queen, plus Elton John,. The Who, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, U2, David Bowie and a host of music legends, with former Genesis drummer Phil Collins appearing on both sides of the Atlantic thanks to a trip on Concorde.
