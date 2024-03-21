Legendary Hollywood director Stephen Soderbergh to attend Fife film festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hollywood legend will swap the backdrop of LA for St Andrews, as he joins acclaimed directors Anthony and Joe Russo at SANDS - the town’s international film festival, which runs from April 19-21.

Soberbergh will take part in a special in conversation event with the Russos, and speak to local creatives and students taking their first steps into the world of storytelling. It’s another huge coup for the organisers of the boutioque festival who, last year, welcomed acclaimed actor,Stanley Tucci.

Soderbergh made his mark with his 1986 directorial debut, Sex, Lies and Videotape before going on to direct hits such as Erin Brockovich and Magic Mike. It was a viewing of the Russo brothers’ first film Pieces at the 1997 Slamdance Film Festival that inspired him to seek them out, which led to him producing their next film, Welcome to Collinwood - which starred William H. Macy, Sam Rockwell and George Clooney - and he has been their guide, mentor and friend ever since.

Legendary director Steven Soderbergh is coming to Fife (Pic: Peter Andrews)

His live and in-person conversation will follow a screening of that film which hasn’t been seen in UK cinemas since 2003 and marks the first opportunity the trio have had to discuss their long friendship and career highlights for a public audience.

“We're absolutely thrilled to have an opportunity to speak with Steven at Sands: International Film Festival, where we're transported back to our filmmaking origins,” said filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo. “Steven has been an incredible source of guidance and mentorship for us. It's truly exciting to reminisce about our journey and discuss the future of emerging storytellers”

The conversation will be hosted by Deadline’s co-editor in chief Mike Fleming, Jr.

