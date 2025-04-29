‘Milestone’ year for Fife’s international film festival, SANDS
SANDS brought big names from the world of cinema to town last week, including director Joe Russo and national treasure Joanna Lumley - and the organisers hailed it a huge success.
The festival closed on Sunday to great fanfare with the Scotland-set Samurai Western Tornado with writer-director John Maclean in attendance at the Byre Theatre.
Over the three-day festival, audiences were treated to a dazzling array of international films and talent in attendance, including Joe and Angela Russo-Otstot and Dr Dominic Hughes from the festival-founding production company AGBO, award-winning Caribbean filmmaker Frank E. Flowers) music supervisor Kathleen Wallfisch, casting director Kharmel Cochrane, along with Fife born broadcaster Edith Bowman, actor Phoebe Ray-Taylor and industry heavyweights Kim Yutani - director ofpProgramming of the Sundance Film Festival - and Gráinne Humphreys from Dublin International Film Festival Director.
It also featured releases including Cannes award winner Holy Cow and Out of My Mind, the touching and inspiring coming-of-age story about a brilliant pre-teen with cerebral palsy, and a number of ground-breaking and topical documentaries.
Ania Trzebiatowska, festival director, said: "This year has been a real milestone for Sands. It is thanks to the unique relationship with lead sponsor, AGBO, combined with the expertise of Ania Trzebiatowskae and trusting us more. It’s incredibly exciting to see significant filmmakers willing to be part of the festival. What makes it even more special is that we can celebrate all of this here in St Andrews, where the community’s support for both the films and the filmmakers has been truly wonderful.”
Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews is produced by the Byre Theatre.
