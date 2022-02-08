The nominations were revealed this afternoon by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan after months of speculation about who will – and won’t – make the cut.

As ever, the shortlists will be subject to fierce debate amongst film fans, as well as concerted promotion by those in the frame for a gong.

And following previous criticism of the awards, focus will be on how diverse the nominees are.

Here’s everything we learned from today's announcement.

Who has been nominated for the 64th Academy Awards?

The full list of nominees is as follows (this will be updated as the nominees are announced):

Best Picture

Nicole Kidman is favourite to win her second Best Actress Oscar after being nominated for 'Being The Ricardos'.

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

New Zealand director Jane Campion is odds-on to take home the Best Director gong for western 'The Power of the Dog'.

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best International Feature

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick... BOOM!

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

What films have received the most nominations?

Jane Campion's western The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads the pack with 12 nominations.

Denis Villenauve’s sci-fi epic Dune closely follows with 10 nods, while Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story are tied with seven each.

Are there any notable snubs?

The big loser is the divisive (to say the least) House of Gucci which failed to live up to initial hype – with Lady Gaga a particularly notable absence.

In the Best Picture category, Tick...Tick...Boom! would appear to be unlucky to miss out to the likes of King Richard, Drive My Car, and Don’t Look Up.

Meanwhile, nine-time nominated Bradley Cooper plays a major role in two of the Best Picture nominees – Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley – but has failed to convert either into a solo nomination.

And Denis Villeneuve missed out on an expected Best Director nod, beaten to the shortlist by the director of the favourite for Best International feature, Drive My Car’s Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

When will the winners be announced at the Oscars awards ceremony?

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 5pm local time – meaning it will start at 1am UK time.

The host of the ceremony has yet to be announced and it is expected it will last around three hours.

The Oscars are usually screened live for UK viewers on Sky Cinema and Now TV.

Who are the favourites?

Jane Campion's Power of the Dog is favourite for both Best Picture and Best Director, although Belfast has some momentum and shouldn’t be discounted.

The Best Actor trophy seems destined to be claimed by Will Smith for King Richard, while Best Actress seem to be a three-way shootout between early favourite Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and Olivia Coleman.

Kenneth Branagh should provide some British success in the Best Original Screenplay category.

Who are ‘The Academy’?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is made up of more than 10,000 members who are artists, filmmakers, and executives working in film.

These members vote for the eventual winners of the Oscars each year, while the Academy also supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

