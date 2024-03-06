Outwith: Fife festival opens door to film-makers to be part of 2024 line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Outwith Festival takes place in Dunfermline from September 4-8 with a mixture of live music, comedy and a string of events at venues across the city. Films should be submitted by August 4 via https://filmfreeway.com/OutwithFestival

Following a successful event last year, the festival’s short film night is back and seeking submissions. It is looking for fresh UK-made short films to screen at a gathering at the city's creative hub, Fire Station Creative, which will also offer the chance to meet and network with fellow filmmakers.

David Smith who leads the Outwith film strand said: “We believe it's going to be another unmissable event. We know there is a wealth of local filmmaking talent and we can't wait to look through the entries and put together an exciting and dynamic programme of short films.

A scene from Art, of of the submissions to the 2023 festival (Pic: Submitted)