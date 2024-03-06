Outwith: Fife festival opens door to film-makers to be part of 2024 line-up
Outwith Festival takes place in Dunfermline from September 4-8 with a mixture of live music, comedy and a string of events at venues across the city. Films should be submitted by August 4 via https://filmfreeway.com/OutwithFestival
Following a successful event last year, the festival’s short film night is back and seeking submissions. It is looking for fresh UK-made short films to screen at a gathering at the city's creative hub, Fire Station Creative, which will also offer the chance to meet and network with fellow filmmakers.
David Smith who leads the Outwith film strand said: “We believe it's going to be another unmissable event. We know there is a wealth of local filmmaking talent and we can't wait to look through the entries and put together an exciting and dynamic programme of short films.
“Shining a spotlight on new and emerging talent is at the very heart of Outwith and we believe this event offers a fantastic opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their work. The film programme for this year's Outwith Festival is shaping up to be our most exciting yet, and we can't wait to share more details on other events soon.”Outwith is an award winning, friendly music and arts festival that springs to life every September in Dunfermline. The five-day long event was founded in 2017 and is run by volunteers. It showcases emerging bands alongside established acts and brings quality cultural experiences to Scotland’s newest city.