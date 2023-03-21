Sands Film Festival is returning to St Andrews, and it's bigger and better than before

Taking place from Friday – Sunday, April 14-16, Ania Trzebiatowska, Festival Director, once again showcases a diverse selection of contemporary film, alongside a range of supporting activities such as industry talks and special events.

Last year’s inaugural festival affirmed itself as not only a major new event in the Scottish cultural calendar, but as a potential key player in the world film festival circuit. Over the course of three days, filmmakers and audiences descended on the iconic Scottish town for an exciting array of film premieres and industry events that included a special talk with key festival supporter Joe Russo (co-director of Avengers: Endgame and The Gray Man).

Joe Russo is confirmed to attend again this year. He is bringing an early sneak peek of a hotly anticipated project that he executive produced where audiences will only find out the title as the screening begins.

Calendar Girls is just one of the Sands features this year.

As well as offering advice to the next generation of filmmakers, Russo is hosting a public discussion on the importance of gaming when it comes to contemporary storytelling with Epic Games Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, who has worked as a creator and director of major titles such as Fortnite, which is the #1 most played game in the world with over 236 million monthly players.

The festival also features an appearance, this year, by veteran casting-director Margery Simkin, who will be sharing her extensive experience in a special industry talk. Margery’s credits include James Cameron’s Avatar (2009), cult-classic Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and the original Top Gun (1986)

With deep roots in the University of St Andrews, Sands takes pride in its close ties with the University’s prestigious Department of Film Studies and offers unique opportunities for students to connect with film festival curation and filmmaking talent operating at the highest levels.

The Byre Theatre is, once again, the producer of, and venue for the festival.

Sands provides a uniquely boutique experience for festivalgoers: in addition to the film and events programme, Sands offers audiences the chance to fully engross themselves in the town that unfailingly charms visitors from around the world.

Throwing fresh light on the talent behind the camera, Sands welcomes Ellen Mirojnick, an American costume designer. She is a frequent collaborator of actor Michael Douglas, having overseen the costume design for the films Fatal Attraction, Wall Street, Basic Instinct, A Perfect Murder, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Behind the Candelabra.

Head to https://sands-iff.com/ for more information.