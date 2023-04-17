The multi Emmy award-winner star of The Devil Wears Prada and Captain America: The First Avenger was at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, as part of Sands: International Film Festival.

It screened his 1996 movie Big Night together with a discussion with Tucci.

The actor was joined by Joe Russo, best known for his work on the global hit Avengers series.

Stanley Tucci and Joe Russo outside the Byre Theatre, St Andrews (Pic: Maggie Zhu)

Tucci spoke before the screening on Saturday.He said: “I’ve never really been to Scotland before; I’ve only been to Edinburgh for about a day and a night, but Joe was telling me about the festival and it just sounds fantastic – and the fact that it’s in an academic environment, that’s really important.”

On the subject of the screening itself, he added: “I’m excited that people still like the film, and it holds up - because films, sometimes, they don’t. I’m excited to hear what their reactions are because I made it before most of these people were born.”

Russo also reflected on his visit to the university town.

He said: “St Andrews is a town very close to my heart, and I’m proud to be a part of something that gives back to this incredibly welcoming community.”

Stanley Tucci on stage at the Byre Theatre (Pic: Maggie Zhu)

They were part of a stellar line up of internationally renowned figures from the film industry, including Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard), Beth de Araújo (Soft & Quiet), Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen (Calendar Girls) together with industry experts in sustainability, costume and casting.

Ania Trzebiatowska, festival director: “I am so pleased that we’ve found such a diverse range of excellent films to show and of the calibre of the very special guests we are bringing to St Andrews. I’m extremely excited that we’re all here making meaningful connections.”