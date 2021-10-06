Series three of the Golden Globe-winning Succession, created by British writer Jesse Armstrong, was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, leading to frustration for those desperate to know the fate of the media family from hell.

But it’s now officially back – here’s everything you need to know.

What’s Succession about?

Succession follows the fortunes of the Roy family – a clan who control the biggest media and entertainment company in the world.

When their father, Logan Roy played by Brian Cox, steps down from the company it has repercussions that effects all their lives.

The first season opens with the arrival of Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) looking to profit from the family business as Logan's health deteriorates, and ends with a dramatic car crash in the midst of Shiv's wedding to ambitious Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

Season 2 featured a mix of scandals and power games, leading to a cliffhanger over who would take the reins of the family empire.

Brian Cox will once again star as Dundee-born media billionaire Logan Roy in season 3 of Succession.

What do we know about season 3 of Succession?

Season 3 of Succession will see heir-apparent Kendall Roy step up his battle against his devious father Logan Roy for control of the family-run media empire.

We’ll also find out about Roman’s potential partnership with Gerri, Shiv and Tom’s failing marriage and Connor’s doomed presidential campaign.

Who stars in season 3 of Succession?

All the main characters are returning for the latest season – led by Scottish actor Brian Cox as Logan Roy.

Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron are all back, while Linda Emond, best known for films Brown Sugar and Now You See Me 2, joins the cast as New York lawyer Lisa Arthur.

Other additions include three-time Tony nominee Linda Emond as White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, and K-Pop star Jihae as PR consultant Berry Schneider.

They will be joined by Oscar winner Adrien Brody as billionaire investor Josh Aaronson, and Golden Globe winner Alexander Skarsgård, who plays tech CEO Lukas Matsson.

When does season 3 of Succession premiere?

Sky has now confirmed that the series will be available to watch in the UK from 2am on Monday October 18, the same time as its broadcast in the US.

It will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

The first two seasons are also available to watch on NOW TV.

