The movies you can see at Fife cinemas from Monday

The long-awaited return comes as lockdown restrictions ease.

Film cans can see the latest releases to hit the big screen.

The independent Kino in Glenrothes and the Odeon in Dunfermline have unveiled the first films they will be screening from Monday.

At the Odeon, visitors will find unoccupied seats between parties to ensure social distancing, and the show times will be staggered as well.

They must wear face masks in the building but can remove them when seated – and there is no facility to pay by cash at the box office.

everyone will also be asked to use the Test & Protect app.

1. Cinemas re-open in Fife and these are the films you can see Godzilla v Kong (12A): Kino, Glenrothes, & Odeon, Dunfermline. In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. Photo: na

2. Cinemas re-open in Fife and these are the films you can see Spiral: From The Book of Saw - Kino, Glenrothes. A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation. Photo: na

3. Cinemas re-open in Fife and these are the films you can see Those Who Wish Me Dead (15), Kino, Glenrothes Angelina Jolie stars in the film tells the story of a teenage murder witness who finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. Photo: Emerson Miller

4. Cinemas re-open in Fife and these are the films you can see Peter Rabbit 2: Kino Glenrothes, and Odeon, Dunfermline. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Photo: na