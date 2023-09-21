News you can trust since 1871
Tune in, drop out as Kirkcaldy cinema screens Woodstock festival movie

Music fans can indulge themselves with a trip to Woodstock as Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre prepares to screen the movie of the greatest music festival ever staged.
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Sep 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 08:58 BST
The venue will step back to the 1960s’ era of peace, love and understanding when it shows the movie from start to finish on Sunday, October 1.

And in keeping with the ‘turn on, tune in, drop out’ ethos of the hippie era, it’s being shown free, and you are free to drop in at any time and watch as much of it as you wish. The film, which has a 15 certificate, runs for some three hours 45 minutes. Doors open at 1:00pm with the lights going down at 1:30pm.

The line-up is a who’s who of that generation, featuring live performances from the likes of Jimi Hendrix,Joe Cocker, Santana, Sly & The Family Stone, Jefferson Airplane, Crosby Stills & Nash, Arlo Guthrie, Janis Joplin, Country Joe McDonald & The Fish, Canned Heat, The Who, and many more.

A live album of "Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More" features couple Bobbi and Nick Ercoline on the cover (Pic: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)A live album of "Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More" features couple Bobbi and Nick Ercoline on the cover (Pic: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)
Released in 1970, one year after the three-day festival at Max Yasgur’s farm in New York, Woodstock was a critical and commercial hit, and rated as one of the best documentaries to ever emerge from the USA. It captures some of the greatest performances from the festival which was attended by some 400,000 people.

The venue said: ““This is a non-ticketed event with free admission at any time. Feel free to join us at any time, stay as long as you wish, have a chat and leave at any moment.”

