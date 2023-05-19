TV show spotlights scam of Fife funeral director who conned dozens of families
The story of how a Fife funeral director who scammed grieving families with a fraudulent pre-paid funeral plan is to be told in a TV documentary which airs this weekend.
The Big Swindle on Quest Red and discovery+ tells the story of Barry Stevenson who was jailed for 33 months last August after admitting fraud worth thousands of pounds.
Stevenson had admitted selling fake prepaid funeral care packages from branches of Stevenson Funeral Director including Kirkcaldy, Cardenden, Rosyth, and Cowdenbeath and elsewhere, between 2013 and 2019.
In the second episode of new series The Big Swindle, his former funeral manager, Sarah Yorke, reveals how she discovered the funeral plans her boss was selling were fake. She details the shock of her discovery and how she made it her mission to get justice for the innocent victims who had been scammed.
Focusing on one story of devastating deceit each episode, those affected reveal the shocking details of what happened. A forensic psychiatrist helps unpack the mindset of the swindlers, to reveal how and why these complicated cons were executed.
The Big Swindle airs on Quest Red at 10:00pm on Saturday, and is also available to stream on discovery+