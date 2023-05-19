The Big Swindle on Quest Red and discovery+ tells the story of Barry Stevenson who was jailed for 33 months last August after admitting fraud worth thousands of pounds.

Stevenson had admitted selling fake prepaid funeral care packages from branches of Stevenson Funeral Director including Kirkcaldy, Cardenden, Rosyth, and Cowdenbeath and elsewhere, between 2013 and 2019.

In the second episode of new series The Big Swindle, his former funeral manager, Sarah Yorke, reveals how she discovered the funeral plans her boss was selling were fake. She details the shock of her discovery and how she made it her mission to get justice for the innocent victims who had been scammed.

Barry Stevenson (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Focusing on one story of devastating deceit each episode, those affected reveal the shocking details of what happened. A forensic psychiatrist helps unpack the mindset of the swindlers, to reveal how and why these complicated cons were executed.