It’s a big week for Marvel fans, with the first episode of Loki – a television series dedicated to Tom Hiddleston’s fiendish Norse god of mischief character – premiering in the UK.

It is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a second season is already in development.

Here’s what we know so far about the latest addition to the record-breaking Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What is Loki about?

The first episode starts during the events of 2019 film Avengers: Endgame when Loki steals the Tesseract – the mysterious cube that holds the unlimited energy of the space stone.

A version of Loki flees the scene of the crime, only to be captured by the Time Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that looks after the universe’s timeline.

They give Loki a choice: be entirely erased from existence, or help them work out who or what is messing the timeline and to fix it. He swiftly chooses the latter option.

This sets up the premise for the rest of the series – Loki being trapped in his own crime thriller, travelling through time and altering human history.

So, it’s basically a Marvel version of 1990s time travel television series Quantum Leap.

Loki reviews so far

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the Norse god of mischief in Loki.

Early signs are very positive, with review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes giving the series a glowing 96 per cent approval rating, noting: "A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero – with a little help from a delightful Owen Wilson – in a series that's as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself.”

As for us? We have already watch the first episode and loved it!

Who is in Loki on Disney Plus?

Alongside Tom Hiddleston, Loki stars Zoolander’s Owen Wilson, Brit actor Richard E Grant, Black Mirror star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, American Honey actress Sasha Lane, BAFTA-winner Wunmi Mosaku and hotly-tipped English actress Sophia Di Martino.

It is available in the UK on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Where can I watch Loki?

Loki is exclusively available to stream on Disney Plus, a subscription service that costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

When is it on UK screens?

The first episode premiered in the UK at 8am on Wednesday, June 9.

New episodes will then be added at the same time each week – with episode 2 streaming on June 16, episode 3 on June 23, episode 4 on June 30, episode 5 on July 7, and the finale on July 14.

The episodes are all one hour long.

