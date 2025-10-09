Folk for Fife Folk

This year’s Wee Fife Folk Festival has a second venue this year – Leslie's very own Town Hall! The concert is on Friday 24th October. Doors open at 7pm, concert starting at 7.30pm. The three Acts appearing are Graham Carter, Brother Sea and GLASTUR.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark White Chair of the Leslie Town Hall Project said, “Fife has a long history of producing outstanding folk singers. Barbara Dickson, Rab Noakes and King Creosote to name but a few. As well as being the home of Traditional Music and Song Association Festivals. We are absolutely delighted to be hosting what promises to be an excellent evening with our performers covering a wide range of folk traditions”.

Graham Carter’s shows usually consist of folk songs from the UK and Ireland, along with the odd Blues/Americana with some self-penned songs thrown in for good measure. Brother Sea describe their music as that of departure, adventure and new beginnings. They aim to sweep audiences away with a sense of boldness and innocence. Founded in 2020, GLASTUR started out as a virtual band born out of online collaborations. The founding members didn’t meet in person until 2021, morphing into a live band in 2022! Their influences are from Scottish folk music with Asturian flavours. Asturia is an autonomous community and province in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark continued “Live music venues in Fife are not that common with folk clubs even less so. It’s great to be able to assist in keeping music and folk music live and available to Fifers.”.

Tickets priced £12/10 are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/leslietownhall or from the Leslie Town Hall box office.