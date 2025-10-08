Free family rides as part of Fife Climate Festival
Join us in for free guided rides on traffic free paths with views across the Forth plus fun balance bike games and tasty food. We have bike trailers, kids bike seats, adult bikes and balance bikes to try out. If you already have these, then come along, meet new folk and ask advice from our qualified cycling guide and bike mechanic.
Suitable for children with an adult from 1yrs old. Older siblings and family members welcome too. The rides will be led by experienced cycle coaches.
We will also have fun balance bike games, tasty local food, and a toy swap! All for FREE!!!
Visit www.dirtdivasmtb.co.uk for more info