Free family rides as part of Fife Climate Festival

Local non-profit organisation Dirt Divas are proud to run free family bike rides starting from The Stables Community Hub in Culross on 18th October as part of the Fife Climate Festival.

Join us in for free guided rides on traffic free paths with views across the Forth plus fun balance bike games and tasty food. We have bike trailers, kids bike seats, adult bikes and balance bikes to try out. If you already have these, then come along, meet new folk and ask advice from our qualified cycling guide and bike mechanic.

Suitable for children with an adult from 1yrs old. Older siblings and family members welcome too. The rides will be led by experienced cycle coaches.

We will also have fun balance bike games, tasty local food, and a toy swap! All for FREE!!!

Visit www.dirtdivasmtb.co.uk for more info