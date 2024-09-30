Ghost spotted in Dunfermline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s only just turned October, but Ghost The Musical comes to Alhambra Dunfermline this week from Fife-based Limelight Productions.

In what is a Scottish Amateur premiere the stage musical version of Ghost The Musical has a limited run this week, Wednesday to Saturday, following the plot of the Academy Award winning movie which starred Demi Moore, the late Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg.

Earning five Oscar nominations the movie won best screenplay for writer Bruce Joel Rubin and Best Supporting Actress for Goldberg. The romantic supernatural story surrounds a couple Sam and Molly in Manhattan where Sam dies after being mugged but returns as a ghost to protect Molly helped by a psychic called Oda Mae Brown.

A scene with Molly at the potter’s wheel became legendary as did the use of the Righteous Brothers hit Unchained Melody on the soundtrack. Additional songs featured are co-written by Dave Stewart from The Eurythmics and Glen Ballard.

Some of the cast of Ghost The Musical

For this stage version the part of Molly is played by Fiona Mackenzie-Noble a versatile vocalist and musician with an impressive range and Sam is played by Nick Tomlinson in his tenth role for Limelight including Danny in Grease, Tony in West Side Story and Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard. Making her debut with Limelight Hannah Bennett plays the part of psychic Oda Mae Brown. Ronan Corkey is Musical Director fronting a nine-piece orchestra.

Limelight Productions were formed almost 20 years ago by Fiona and Bobby Mitchell, and they outlined the challenges of staging such a production. With director Kenny Christie they built the set from scratch as no hires were available anywhere. They are delighted to secure the rights to Ghost having staged the amateur premiere of Phantom Of The Opera last year.

Rehearsals were at their own venue in Dunfermline along with a dance studio which they refurbished after purchasing from Fife Council. For performances though they favor the Alhambra with the big stage and huge capacity.

For their 20th anniversary year next year the company will host Grease in October and a Masquerade Ball on March 1st.

Cast Of Ghost The Musical

Said Bobby Mitchell: "We started as a cabaret company playing care homes and hotels as Wolfsound but thought let’s put on a show, what could go wrong?"

He went on: "So we did Little Shop Of Horrors at Carnegie Hall and that led to another show then another." Fiona added: "And here we are twenty years later."

They developed a Youth Group then took over Carnegie Youth Theatre to become Limelight Carnegie Youth Theatre and this year produced an acclaimed production of Les Misérables.

Ghost The Musical plays Alhambra Dunfermline until October 5th. Tickets HERE