Help for Heroes Cafe - Dunfermline 8 Oct

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Come along to our Help for Heroes coffee morning - 8th October 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing the feeling of community? We get it and so do the rest of our veterans and families who come along.

Join us for a brew and a chat. No sign up required, just rock up, no fuss. And if you know another veteran or family member who could use a bit of the same, bring them along too! Please do sign up if it helps you keep track of your diary.

Meet us for a coffee and a catch up.

help for heroes coffee morning

Location: Costa Coffee, Fife Leisure Park

Date and Time - 8th October 2024 - 11am-12.30pm

This activity has spaces available for:

VeteransServingFamilies