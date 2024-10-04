Help for Heroes Cafe - Dunfermline 8 Oct
Come along to our Help for Heroes coffee morning - 8th October 2024
Missing the feeling of community? We get it and so do the rest of our veterans and families who come along.
Join us for a brew and a chat. No sign up required, just rock up, no fuss. And if you know another veteran or family member who could use a bit of the same, bring them along too! Please do sign up if it helps you keep track of your diary.
Meet us for a coffee and a catch up.
Location: Costa Coffee, Fife Leisure Park
Date and Time - 8th October 2024 - 11am-12.30pm
This activity has spaces available for:
VeteransServingFamilies
