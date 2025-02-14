Iconic musicals to be shown in Dunfermline cinema this spring

Audiences will be able to watch beloved musicals such as Billy Elliot and Jesus Christ Superstar from the comfort of their local cinema

This Spring, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals returns to over 500 UK cinemas, with showings from February through to May, including at ODEON Dunfermline.

The Spring season will including the following: ‘Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019)’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)’, ‘A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024)’, ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014)’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022)’.

The season kicked off earlier this month with showings of one of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Misérables, on the 2nd and 4th February.

Audiences can enjoy rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar on March 2nd and 4th

It continues in March with ‘Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)’ on Sunday 2nd March and Tuesday 4th March. Written and composed by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this rock opera includes the hit songs I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Heaven on Their Minds and Superstar.

Full dates for The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals are as follows.

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019) - 2nd February and 4th February

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012) – 2nd March and 4th March

A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024) – 13th March and 16th March

Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014) – 30th March and 2nd April

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022) – 1st May and 4th May

Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at www.bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/