International Blues In Kirkcaldy

They had met when Andres saw a 2005 Dave Arcari article in Mojo music magazine and invited him to play Estonia including a huge festival line up called Augustibluus (Blues In August). Almost every year since they have toured each other’s home country and met up to play on the same bill. Indeed, these international partnerships will be the topic of discussion when Arcari and Roots take part in an exclusive interview/panel session at the Scottish Music Centre in Glasgow on Tuesday 14 May where they will also each play a short acoustic set.

Arcari has just returned from a festival show in Romania and looks forward to festival and tour dates in Czech Republic and Finland after these Scottish shows. The Kirkcaldy show is set for Friday May 17th and other dates include Tolbooth Stirling on May 15, Irvine HAC May 16 and a special fundraiser for Parkinsons UK at Glassel Hall, Banchory (18 May). Dave has also just announced his inclusion at The Great British R&B Festival at Colne in Lancashire on August 24th Bank Holiday. This is a huge blues festival with always an impressive line up and they even have their own Official Fringe with free shows throughout the town. Just last week he as part of the annual Bonfest in Kirriemuir which celebrates the area connection to the late AC/DC front man Bon Scott.

Now with an ever-increasing line of merchandise Arcari has just launched a series of acoustic guitar pewter/epoxy pins /brooches and is an official artist for Newtone Strings, Reunion Blues gig bags, Diamond Bottlenecks, G7th Capo and National Reso-Phonic Guitars who launched their ‘Dave Arcari signature’ instruments in 2019. He is currently preparing for his eighth solo album due later this year and a new cover of Charlie Segar & ‘Big Bill’ Broonzy’s Key To The Highway is due to be released on June 7 after he performed it to great effect on a livestream.