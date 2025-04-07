IT apprenticeship opportunities at university team's drop-in event

The University of St Andrews is set to host a drop-in evening for local 16–19-year-olds to find out about upcoming apprenticeship opportunities in the IT team.

The IT Services team have won numerous awards for their IT apprenticeship scheme. The team are proud to be creating the next generation of IT professional, with over 40 apprentices progressing into permanent careers with local employers such as Rockstar Games, DC Thomson, and Fife College.

This information evening, on Tuesday, April 22 from 5pm to 7pm, is open to young people and their parents/carers meet the IT team, including former apprentices, and find out about the training and qualifications provided by Elite Modern Apprenticeships Scotland.

