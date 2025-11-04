'It was a 3-ply tissue performance' - The Blood Brothers review

Mrs. Johnson (Diane White) comforting Edward (Adam Gibson)

"It was a 3-ply tissue performance" said one audience member as she left the Leslie Town Hall, with her eyes still wet from tears at the play's shocking finale. She was not alone in being emotionally moved by the Leslie Amateur Drama Club's (LADC) four show run of 'Blood Brothers - The Play Version' in the Leslie Town Hall last week.

The show is set in 1950s Liverpool and moves through to the 80s. It started with the cast in tableau of the final death scene, where we could hear the beating of a heart and recorded lines of various characters.

As they exited the stage, we were introduced to the Narrator, played expertly by David Sallnow, who set the scene for what was to follow. As well as narrating for the audience, this character appeared throughout, standing by and observing the various interactions. He was clearly and menacingly relishing the unfolding drama as he acted as the Devil’s advocate and the conscience-pricker of the two main female characters in Mrs Johnson and Mrs Lyons.

Diane White gave us a towering, immense and immaculate performance as Mrs. Johnson. Her portrayal of the working-class, superstitious, careworn, single mother of seven, with twins on the way, evoked tremendous empathy for her plight in fighting the cycle of poverty and trying to keep her children out of care.

Mikey (Jon Brown) and Edward (Adam Gibson) become Blood Brothers

Sarah Dibben gave an absolutely stellar performance as the upper-middle class Mrs Lyons, who is raising one of the separated twins. Sarah's portrayal of her character's descent into a mental breakdown as she is gripped by paranoia and a belief in her own fantasised superstition about separated twins, was both chilling and menacing, before she guns down both of the twins!

Jon Brown as Mickey, Adam Gibson as Edward and Suzanne Leiper as Linda, all had the challenging task of having to adapt to playing their characters at different ages and stages of their lives. They rose magnificently to this challenge.

Despite the serious nature of the storyline, they also provided many memorable humorous moments. Jon Brown’s soliloquy as Mickey lamenting the fact that he wasn’t seven and that he’s “nearly eight” was a tour-de-force in both delivery and acting ability while portraying a hard-done by seven-year-old!

Adam Gibson’s sniggering Edward as he learns swear words from Mickey was a joy to watch along with his demonstration to Mickey of how to express his feelings for Linda. Suzanne Leiper’s portrayal of the fourteen-year-old Linda trying to persuade Eddie to kiss her brought tears of laughter each evening and contrasted sharply with her adult self whose life is mirroring Mrs. Johnson's in battling poverty, oppression and drudgery.

The Narrator (Dave Sallnow) in menacing performance

Two minor but vital roles were played by Howard Stevens as the milkman and doctor and Mark White as the policeman. When Mrs. Johnson tells him she's pregnant, the milkman's line of "I might be the milkman, but it's nothing to do we me luv" provoked each evening's first burst of laughter.

Neil McCallum, the Director, showed off his creative imagination by his staging of the show, making use of a video wall for scenery and for showing TV adverts to mark the passage of time. The black set-flats were chalked as the outline of both families’ residences, the Johnson's wall containing such graffiti as 'Clapton is God', 'Frankie Says Relax' and 'Shankley is King'. The show ended by returning the story to the opening tableau which the audience would now realise was the aftermath of the murders.

Ronnie Davidson excellently marshalled his stage crew while Nancy Butler ensured that the front of house smoothly enhanced the audience experience. Tracy Cumming, LADC Committee Member, said "We'd like to thank everyone who came and supported our show and for their appreciation of the Club's hard work in putting the show on. It's important to keep live theatre here in Leslie and we'll now concentrate on implementing our 2026 programme".