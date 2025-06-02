It will be all White on the night at The King's Kirkcaldy

Shona White from Markinch knows all about big theatre shows from the West End to Broadway and now with her musical show at The King’s Kirkcaldy feels she has come Full Circle.

Accompanied by her Musical Director Alan Gibson she promises stories and songs from an illustrious career which all started here with local theatre productions. Delighted to be part of Lang Toun Fest, Shona told us how she left Fife to study musical theatre at age 17 and returned just a couple of years ago and so has come ‘full circle’ and has all the stories of that journey to share.

It all started as a schoolgirl singing in Markinch Parish Church then joining Fife Children’s Theatre at Lochgelly Centre playing Annie then joined the cast of that same show for KAOS (Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society).

These roles gave the grounding to join the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts then on to the Royal Academy of Music. Her heroes then were the big iconic divas of music like Shirley Bassey and Barbara Streisand and these days would be Bette Midler and Patti LuPone. A big role for Shona though was with Rocky Horror Show at London’s Playhouse Theatre and became a patron of the theatre.

In recent years she worked a season with Pitlochry Theatre which included Gypsy and when Alan Cumming visited as part of his Royal Scotsman train series on TV Shona can be seen performing Everything Coming Up Roses from that show. Alan is now Artistic Director at Pitlochry Theatre.

Shona said she looks forward to the Edinburgh Fringe as the 2025 printed programme appears this week for the first time and loves the set up and intimacy of King’s Kirkcaldy. This was her rehearsal space too for the recent Stellar Quines production of Frankie Stein which played three shows at Lochgelly Theatre in April.

She loves working here and hinted she may be back sometime over Christmas. Meanwhile, Full Circle with Shona White is at King’s Kirkcaldy on Friday, June 13 with tickets here https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events