It’s The Final Countdown ...
Neil McCallum, the show's director said, "This is a powerfully emotional play by Willy Russell. It combines an incredibly fast-moving script which is perceptive, entertaining, thought-provoking, funny but ultimately tragic. It's set in 1950s Liverpool and progresses over the next twenty plus years. It tells the story of two twins who are seperated at birth as their mother cannot afford to keep both of them. They meet by chance and we watch as they develop a close friendship over the years unaware of their even closer blood relationship. Without giving anything away, the climax is very dramatic".
Neil continued, "We've tried a new innovation with this show as part of our promotion of our work. We've produced a series of video clips by the cast members. It's a novel way of meeting the cast, who'll introduce themselves, talk about their roles and give their views on the drama as it develops. If you want to see and hear more about the show and the characters, you can see and hear the clips on the Leslie Amateur Drama Club Facebook page. The Facebook link is www.facebook.com/LeslieADC1904".
LADC are performing the show on four occasions. The first performance is on Thursday 30th October at 7.30pm and again on the following evening, Friday 31st October at 7.30pm. On Saturday 1st November there are two performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/leslietownhall and from the Town Hall box office.