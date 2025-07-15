Join Methven House for a 20th Anniversary Summer Celebration

Methven House Care Home is delighted to invite the local community to join in celebrating a major milestone – 20 years of care in the heart of Kirkcaldy. The special summer celebration takes place this Saturday, 19th July from 2pm to 4pm, and promises to be a joyful afternoon for all ages.

Guests can enjoy live entertainment from the incredible Dysart Colliery Silver Band, alongside a packed programme of family-friendly fun. There will be a BBQ and refreshments, a raffle, tombola, stalls, plus glitter face painting, hair braiding, tattoos and more – there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors will also have the chance to take a guided tour of the care home, offering a glimpse into the welcoming environment and care ethos that defines Methven House.

Roseanne Somerville, Service Manager at Methven House, shared: “While Holmes Care Group has only been the proud owner of Methven House for a few years, we’re honoured to celebrate everything this home has meant to residents, families and the wider community over the past two decades. We want to recognise the lives lived here, the care given, and the dedication of everyone who has made Methven House what it is today. We're looking forward to welcoming the community and celebrating this milestone together – and to many more years of exceptional care to come.”

Staff at Methven House get ready to celebrate 20 years.

This landmark anniversary is a celebration of the past, present, and future – recognising the important role Methven House plays within Kirkcaldy and the continued commitment to delivering high-quality care.

Methven House can be found at 14 Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy, KY1 1YQ - They look forward to seeing you there.

For more about Methven House Care Home, visit: https://www.holmes-care.co.uk/methven-house