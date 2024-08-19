Joni Mitchell Take Me As I Am (4 stars)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rainee Blake becomes Joni Mitchell in concert in California in 1976 on stage and in your mind for one magic hour in her Fringe debut.

It is good to be wary of tribute acts, after all anyone with a guitar becomes Neil Diamond and if it’s a white jumpsuit it must be Elvis. Prepared to be disappointed, a pleasant surprise awaits as Rainee becomes Joni. Raised in Australia but living in Los Angeles now, she made her name at the Hollywood Fringe winning five awards in 2023. It is Edinburgh Fringe now though and a bigger challenge up against sound alike, body doubles and big productions. She carries it off though, long velvet dress and barefoot she takes to the creaking temporary stage of Le Monde in George Street to transform the hall into a 1976 concert featuring Fender electric, dulcimer and acoustic guitar. She embraces the mannerisms, the smile and the music of Ms. Mitchell with stories and anecdotes only a fan would know.

The performance is spot on with the angelic range of Joni Mitchell along with the phrasing and minimalistic guitar playing accuracies as they are different to the recorded versions. A Case Of You is endearing, Both Sides Now heartfelt, and No Regrets Cayote every bit electric as the original. Signature concert songs are present like Free Man In Paris and Woodstock and to finish she asks for requests. ‘River’ was a cry from the back, ‘Carey’ was heard by all, but Rainee was expecting and delivered Big Yellow Taxi. Some diehard Joni fans are in tonight, but they won’t go home disappointed. An encore of one of Rainee’s own closed the show to warm applause in a luscious venue and enchanting performance.

Le Monde till Aug 26 5:30pm Tickets: HERE