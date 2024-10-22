Kidz Go Ravin’ - Hallowe'en show to sell out at Truth Nightclub in Leven
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kidz Go Ravin, the family rave phenomenon taking Scotland by storm, is set to host its biggest event yet on Friday, October 25th, at Truth Nightclub in Leven. With a crowd of 300 expected, this thrilling Halloween show promises three hours of unforgettable family fun featuring top DJs, exciting special guests, and a vibrant atmosphere.
Designed for families of all ages, Kidz Go Ravin creates a safe and enjoyable space where children and parents can come together to celebrate the joy of music and dancing. The event will showcase an impressive lineup of talent, including DJ Andy Kane, DJ Jayson, and the youngest DJ in Fife, DJ James, all spinning energetic tracks to keep the crowd moving.
The Kidz Go Ravin team, comprising Jayson, Andy, Melissa, and Ayeesha, has seen rapid growth in attendance and excitement since launching. Jayson expressed, “We still can’t quite believe how far Kidz Go Ravin has come in just five events. We are proud to partner with Ewan and his team at Truth to create an entertaining night for both adults and children in the Levenmouth area. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
With plans for more events in 2025, Kidz Go Ravin is committed to expanding this unique experience that has captivated the community. Families are raving about the atmosphere and the opportunity to bond over music in a fun and friendly setting.
Don’t miss out on this thrilling Halloween celebration—secure your tickets now and be part of the excitement!
For more information visit kidzgoravin.co.uk