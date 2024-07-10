Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kinghorn in Bloom will be holding there Scarecrow competition and trail between 10-18 August 2024.

There is no theme for your scarecrow. Its your choice.

It must have a relevent name.

Entry forms available in Community centre/Co-op or online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deadline for Entries: Monday 22nd July.