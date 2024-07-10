Kinghorn in Bloom

By Ann HewlettContributor
Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:42 BST
Kinghorn in Bloom will be holding there Scarecrow competition and trail between 10-18 August 2024.

There is no theme for your scarecrow. Its your choice.

It must have a relevent name.

Entry forms available in Community centre/Co-op or online.

Deadline for Entries: Monday 22nd July.

Email address for competitons or questions is [email protected]

